New York sets aside $5 million for its tech training fund

Governor Cuomo said in a statement:

"The New York Tech Training Fund and Tech Workforce Task Force will engage industry and academic leaders to help prepare New Yorkers for jobs in the ever-growing tech field and guarantee that New York remains at the forefront of the innovation economy. The strength of our economy depends on the strength of our workers, and by ensuring that our workforce is equipped with the skills and opportunities to succeed, we are building a stronger, more prosperous state for generations to come."

In addition, Cuomo will meet with local leaders in April to discuss how they can better prepare everyone, from K-12 students to older employees, for more tech-oriented opportunities. You'll be able to access the official Request for Proposals on the New York State's website -- the page doesn't lead to anything at the moment -- on March 13th.