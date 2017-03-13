'D&D Beyond' takes the pen and paper out of tabletop RPGs

D&D Beyond isn't set to launch until sometime this summer, but the pitch is pretty appealing. Players will have access to digital character sheets (complete with capability to manage abilities, skills, level, hit points and more) and a official compendium from smartphones, tablets and PCs. Ultimately, the toolset isn't poised to change much about how you play the game, but eliminating the need to do paperwork to play definitely sounds like an improvement. D&D Beyond is taking sign-ups for its beta trial right now. Interested? Check out the source link below.