'D&D Beyond' takes the pen and paper out of tabletop RPGs

Despite all the newfangled ways one can play Dungeons and Dragons, there's something special about playing it the old fashioned way -- in person with a bunch of friends and a geometrical mess of dice. Still, if you want to modernize your tabletop adventure just a little, you'll have the option soon. Wizards of the Coast just announced that it's working with Curse to create an official digital toolset designed to replace the pen and paper character sheets of yore.
D&D Beyond isn't set to launch until sometime this summer, but the pitch is pretty appealing. Players will have access to digital character sheets (complete with capability to manage abilities, skills, level, hit points and more) and a official compendium from smartphones, tablets and PCs. Ultimately, the toolset isn't poised to change much about how you play the game, but eliminating the need to do paperwork to play definitely sounds like an improvement. D&D Beyond is taking sign-ups for its beta trial right now. Interested? Check out the source link below.