Russia finds Apple guilty of fixing iPhone prices

Apple has 3 months to contest the decision once it's published in full later in March. It's not clear what the proposed penalty will be, but Google was hit with a relatively modest 438 million ruble (currently $7.4 million) fine. Execs aren't likely to lose sleep over the financial side of the ruling, then. Officials add that Apple has mended its ways with a policy that should prevent future trouble.

We've asked Apple for comment. However, a spokesperson tells the Financial Times that the company "worked closely" with the antitrust agency and is "glad to put this matter behind us." Apple isn't likely to fight this verdict, in other words -- unlike in its e-book case, it's more interested in moving on (and protecting sales in a major market) than fighting to the bitter end.