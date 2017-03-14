Gmail for Android can send and receive payments as attachments

In case you're typically the one receiving payments for group dinners, shared bills and the like, you can also tweak the feature's settings to send the money straight to your bank account. The feature works even if your friends, roommates or co-workers don't use Gmail, but only if you're all in the US. Since it's only available for users in the country and only on Android and the web, you'll probably want to keep those other payment apps on your phone.