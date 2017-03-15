Hugh Hefner docuseries bares all on Amazon Prime next month

An Amazon series detailing the life and impact of Hugh Hefner is heading to the service on April 7th. Announced last year, American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story is a new docuseries that will combine dramatic re-enactments of Hefner's life with rare unseen footage uncovered from his personal archive. Featuring interviews with celebrities like Gene Simmons and Jesse Jackson, the series promises to give audiences an unprecedented look into the rise of the Playboy empire.

As well as the expected mansion shenanigans, the show also aims to delve into the social impact of the iconic brand - emphasizing Hefner's often forgotten commitment to social justice and gay rights.