NVIDIA releases a tool to benchmark your VR setup

If you've ever wanted to make sure that your PC's virtual reality setup is running as well as it possibly can, you now have the software you need. NVIDIA has released its promised FCAT VR tool, which can check for dropped or synthesized frames, warp misses and other signs that a VR title isn't running smoothly. It'll even show you how a VR program runs at different detail levels, so you'll know if you need to tone down the graphics setting to get optimal performance.