Gmail on desktop now lets you preview video attachments

A minor, but handy update comes to Gmail on the desktop today: videos sent as attachments can now be played right in your browser window, eliminating the need to actually download them to your hard drive and play them through a media player. Of course, you'll still be limited to Google's somewhat heavy-handed 50MB size limit on attachments, but you can always work around it by uploading bigger files to Google Drive.
Speaking of which, according to the official G Suite blog, the infrastructure behind the service is the same code that runs video previews in Google Drive and keeps YouTube humming, so video previews could be rolled into more G Suite applications later.
The video preview features started rolling out Thursday, and Google says they'll be available to all users in the next 15 days.