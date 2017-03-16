Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: shutterstock
save
Save
share

Gmail on desktop now lets you preview video attachments

Keep your downloads folder clutter free.
Andrew Dalton, @dolftown
47m ago in Internet
Comments
256 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
shutterstock

A minor, but handy update comes to Gmail on the desktop today: videos sent as attachments can now be played right in your browser window, eliminating the need to actually download them to your hard drive and play them through a media player. Of course, you'll still be limited to Google's somewhat heavy-handed 50MB size limit on attachments, but you can always work around it by uploading bigger files to Google Drive.

Speaking of which, according to the official G Suite blog, the infrastructure behind the service is the same code that runs video previews in Google Drive and keeps YouTube humming, so video previews could be rolled into more G Suite applications later.

The video preview features started rolling out Thursday, and Google says they'll be available to all users in the next 15 days.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file