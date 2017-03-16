T-Mobile 'ghost calls' to 911 linked to two deaths in Dallas

Six-month-old Brandon Alex died when his babysitter couldn't reach 911 in a timely fashion. Phone records show that Alex's babysitter was on hold for 31 minutes. It took 20 minutes for 52-year-old Brian Cross' husband to get through to a dispatcher, and an hour after Cross arrived at a hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Regional news station WFAA reports that this past Saturday, 442 callers were put on hold for an average 38 minutes. CBS DFW says that T-Mobile engineers arrived in Dallas Wednesday morning to fix the problem. Reports aren't clear if this is exclusively T-Mobile's fault, but CEO John Legere told Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax that the engineers would "stay in the city until the issue is resolved."

