Lily Drone team says it has no timeframe for issuing refunds

That, at least, is some comfort -- by making the refund process part of its bankruptcy, the company is hopefully ensuring that all of its customers will eventually be paid back for their pre-order. Lily Robotics hopes to refund most customers directly on the credit card, but is working on a plant to reimburse customers by other means if the original purchase card is no longer active.

Although the company has no official timeframe for refunds, it's previously stated in bankruptcy documents that it plans to auction off its intellectual property and other assets sometime this summer, which could be an indication of when it expects to have more funds. If you haven't already filed for a refund (or if you have on the old form) you can start the process here.