Lily Drone team says it has no timeframe for issuing refunds

When Lily Robotics announced that its self-flying, follow-along camera drone wouldn't be produced, it promised to refund $34 million in pre-orders back to its customers. That's still the plan, but according to a new refund request form, the company isn't sure when those payments will actually go out. That's not much of a vote of confidence for customers who have already filed for refunds. Still, it's at least organized -- this new refund process is being run through Prime Clerk, the agency helping Lily Robotics navigate its bankruptcy claims.
That, at least, is some comfort -- by making the refund process part of its bankruptcy, the company is hopefully ensuring that all of its customers will eventually be paid back for their pre-order. Lily Robotics hopes to refund most customers directly on the credit card, but is working on a plant to reimburse customers by other means if the original purchase card is no longer active.
Although the company has no official timeframe for refunds, it's previously stated in bankruptcy documents that it plans to auction off its intellectual property and other assets sometime this summer, which could be an indication of when it expects to have more funds. If you haven't already filed for a refund (or if you have on the old form) you can start the process here.