AccuWeather now lets you look at the forecast in virtual reality

Checking the weather report is usually a colorless, simple experience -- a glance at an app to see the five day forecast or check the news for any major storms or events. If you have a Samsung Gear VR device, however, your daily forecast could soon be an experience. AccuWeather's new VR experience promises to offer immersive weather news, innovative forecasts and 360-degree video of severe weather events. o of severe weather events.
It sounds like one of the least exciting VR experiences imaginable, and indeed -- the screenshots on the app's store page preview little more than a wrap-around VR view of temperature, humidity and UV Index charts. The draw is more about seeing extreme weather in action -- 360-degree clips like a close up video of a tornado in Colorado, for instance. AccuWeather says new videos will be added each week, and hopes to provide users with an educational perspective on the Earth's most exciting weather events. The app is available on the Oculus Store for free starting today.