AccuWeather now lets you look at the forecast in virtual reality

It sounds like one of the least exciting VR experiences imaginable, and indeed -- the screenshots on the app's store page preview little more than a wrap-around VR view of temperature, humidity and UV Index charts. The draw is more about seeing extreme weather in action -- 360-degree clips like a close up video of a tornado in Colorado, for instance. AccuWeather says new videos will be added each week, and hopes to provide users with an educational perspective on the Earth's most exciting weather events. The app is available on the Oculus Store for free starting today.