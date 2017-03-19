'Kerbal Space Program' expansion has you making your own missions

The pack logically includes new parts (including some inspired by US and Russian space programs) as well as a competitive scoring mode. There's even a personal parachute to save your crew if they have to bail in atmospheric flight.

There's no release date yet. However, you may be in for a surprise if you're used to the steady stream of free upgrades from KSP's testing days: Squad says the expansion will cost you money. While that's not very surprising (the developer can't coast forever on core game sales), that does mean that you'll have to keep shelling out to experience everything the Kerbin system has to offer.