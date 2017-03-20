Anheuser-Busch's Alexa skill lists workouts that burn off a beer

The skill, called ULTRA 95 after the number of calories you'll be shredding per session, has 12 workouts to choose from -- none of which require equipment. Some focus on building strength in a specific area, others are cardio, and of course there's a yoga routine. All were created by trio of experts BJ Gaddour, Fitness Director at Men's Health, Jen Ator, Fitness Director at Women's Health, and Chris Kraft, Site Director at Runner's World.

Alas, only folk of legal age can download ULTRA 95, so you 20-and-under kids will have to find another workout metric to gauge how long you'll need on the elliptical to chip away at last night's bender. ULTRA 95 is free and, like most other skills, works on any Alexa-equipped device. Stay thirsty and informed of how much exercise it takes to work off each drink, my friends.