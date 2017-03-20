Neverware's Chrome OS for old computers now includes Office 365

While it's still basically just Chrome OS, the new version of CloudReady will sport integration with OneDrive instead of Google Drive. And similarly, it'll point you to the online versions of Word, Excel, Powerpoint and other Microsoft software. There's nothing stopping you from using the online Office 365 apps with the original version of CloudReady, but the deeper integration could make it a bit easier to use for students, teachers and administrators.

Another plus? Neverware's Office 365 version of CloudReady will cost just $1 per student every year (or $15 per device annually). That'll make it very useful for cash-strapped school districts. Neverware worked together with Microsoft to develop the new version of its OS, which should allay IT department fears about relying on a young software company.