Amazon Music's iOS app infiltrates CarPlay

Why would you want to cruise to the sounds of Amazon Music if you're an Apple fanboy, though? Both companies' streaming services run $9.99 per month (or $14.99 for a family of six), and offer tens of millions of tracks. But, if you're a Prime subscriber you get a $2 a month discount on Amazon Music. Plus it's available on Android, PlayStation 4, Amazon's popular Echo devices -- way more places than Apple Music.

Basically, Amazon just wants you to use its service, and doesn't care what kind of hardware you own. Getting into your dashboard is part of that formula for success. (Especially since we're pretty sure Fire Auto won't be hitting dealerships anytime soon.)