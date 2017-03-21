Engadget giveaway: Win a smart home package courtesy of Stringify!

If you've been piecing together a smart home setup one connected device at a time, you'll be happy to know that Stringify can help you create smart sequences at the tap of a button or at just the right time of day. While you can link smart devices and even wearables, the app's abilities also tie in to online services such as Google Drive, RSS feeds and push notifications. If you have a Withings connected scale, you can set up a "flow" that automatically populates a spreadsheet with new weight readings. Want to set the mood for bedtime? You can have the lights dim slowly once it gets to a certain hour, with the temperature lowered and even have some snoozy jams playing on your connected speaker -- automatically. This week, Stringify has provided us with a respectable smart home starter kit for one lucky reader, including a Sonos Play:1, LIFX bulbs, a Samsung SmartThings Hub with sensors and an Echo Dot. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning. Already have some devices you'd like to tie together? The Stringify app is free on iOS and Android if you want to check it out.