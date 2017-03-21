Sony gives Android O a sound quality boost

There is one inescapable gotcha, though. While phone makers won't have to pay a thing to include LDAC (it'll be part of the open source Android O release), LDAC on headphones is currently limited to Sony models like the MDR-1000X. Anyone else will probably have to pay a licensing fee, and there won't be too much incentive to pay that fee outside of high-end headphones where you're more likely to notice the difference. Even so, it's good to see wireless audio quality addressed on such a broad level without having to wait for a future wireless audio standard.