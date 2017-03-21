Other additions are mostly just quality-of-life improvements for the Clubs and Looking For Group system (player stats on a per-game basis, along with copying and pasting previous LFG posts are chief among them). What's more, custom profile pictures are making a comeback. "We're excited to bring this top fan-requested feature to Xbox Live and expect it to be in preview longer than other features to ensure it's great for everyone when released," Xbox Wire says.

So, it sounds like once the Xbox crew has a way to ensure that no one is adding anything obscene to their profiles, the greater Xbox Live community will have access to the feature. For the rest of the update notes, hit the source link below.