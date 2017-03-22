Google doubles down on the news part of its 'News & Weather' app

Folks looking for a quick look at day's forecast and stories have always been able to turn to Google's News and Weather app for an overview -- but apparently, it didn't offer enough. According to Google News' Anand Paka, users routinely hit the bottom of the app's home page wanting more. So they're getting more. Today Google announced that more than 200 news stories will be added to the bottom of the daily summary as a new, plainly named section: More Headlines.