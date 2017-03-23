Elgato's control pad is a livestreaming sidekick

Just like the extra buttons dedicated to MMO macros on the gaming keyboards of yore, the Stream Deck's buttons are aimed to give users quick access to things nested deep in program files. The keys are shortcuts to suit your streaming style, whether that's firing up Twitter, starting/stopping a stream on Twitch, changing volume levels or dropping in a GIF. Finally, the keys themselves are essentially tiny LCD screens that can hold custom icons. Because who doesn't want to drop in their favorite ridiculous thumbnail into their tiny keypad?