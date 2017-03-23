Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Elgato
save
Save
share

Elgato's control pad is a livestreaming sidekick

The Stream Deck lets you drop that perfect meme in at just the right moment.
David Lumb
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
247 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Elgato

The rise of livestreaming has opened the floodgates of casual broadcasting, turning many computer desks into makeshift studios. Peripherals have started catering to this market, like 360-degree cameras. In this niche, Elgato has released the Stream Deck, a standalone mini-keyboard with 15 extra buttons for streamers to program in shortcuts to programs or features.

Just like the extra buttons dedicated to MMO macros on the gaming keyboards of yore, the Stream Deck's buttons are aimed to give users quick access to things nested deep in program files. The keys are shortcuts to suit your streaming style, whether that's firing up Twitter, starting/stopping a stream on Twitch, changing volume levels or dropping in a GIF. Finally, the keys themselves are essentially tiny LCD screens that can hold custom icons. Because who doesn't want to drop in their favorite ridiculous thumbnail into their tiny keypad?

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file