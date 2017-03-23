ICYMI: Watching plants grow and playing 'Mario Kart' with an actual car

Meanwhile a teenager was able to talk his dad into allowing him and his friends to use the family's Chevy Volt as a giant controller for Mario Kart. The team figured out how to extract data from the vehicle's OBD port with a Raspberry Pi. They then mapped the steering wheel, accelerator, brake, high beams and windshield wipers to the racing game running in an emulator on a laptop. No word on if this mod helps you avoid the dreaded red shell.

As always, please share any interesting tech or science videos you find by using the #ICYMI hashtag on Twitter for @strngwys.