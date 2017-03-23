Sensor-laden fake fruit ensures you get fresh produce

To create the fruit, the team first X-rays a real example and then has an algorithm generate the average shape and texture to produce a 3D-printed shell. From there, the team fills the shell with simulated fruit flesh made of carbohydrates, polystyrene and water. The result is obviously unnatural (and accordingly inedible), but realistic enough to produce accurate results in early testing.

And importantly, this would be relatively cheap. An entire fake fruit would cost about $50 US, and you could reuse it many times. The trickiest part would be getting real-time data. Right now, you have to stop and check the sensors to get results. The current design isn't equipped to wirelessly transmit data, so there's no way to get an instant notice while the foodstuffs are in mid-route. Even so, the tech could more than pay for itself if it helps produce companies avoid mistakes and deliver healthier produce to your local shop.