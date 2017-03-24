Movado's Android Wear device looks like its regular watches

Connect also comes with all the features you'd expect from an Android Wear device. You can use it to make purchases with Android Pay, and you can ask it to perform tasks, answer questions and give you directions through Google Assistant. It has access to all Wear 2.0 apps, can integrate with Google Fit and Health apps and receive push notifications. The company will release styles for men this fall with straps and bracelets. Unfortunately, it didn't say whether it plans to release smaller versions for women -- we'll just have to wait for Movado to reveal more info.