Tesla Model 3 'release candidate' drives off the lot

Musk didn't stop there, however, also tweeting that a performance version of the Model 3 with dual motors and all-wheel-drive is likely to arrive next year, around the same time as right hand-drive models for the UK. Despite the Model 3's lighter weight, it will also pack a smaller 75kWh battery, which means even the performance model will still trail the Model S in acceleration. That would leave the Model S as the EV speed king until the next-gen Roadster launches in a few years, which is the same window given for Tesla's mass-market SUV, the Model Y.

If you've already jumped on the pre-order list for a Model 3, Musk says you will be able to wait and get first access to the dual-motor performance "D" versions when they're available.