Show More Results

Latest in Culture

    Image credit: Erik Sagen
    save
    Save
    share

    The Engadget Podcast Ep 33: Losing My Edge

    Learning to adult with the aid of technology.
    Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
    1h ago in Opinion
    Comments
    194 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Managing editor Dana Wollman and host Terrence O'Brien are joined by a new face on this week's episode: social media manager Evan Rodgers. They'll talk about Engadget's Adult Week -- a collection of articles about growing up in the digital age. Sure, we all know that what you say on social media can really come back to bite you in the ass (and possibly cost you a job). But, the internet is both an obstacle that needs to be navigated and a powerful tool that can teach you to be an independent and self sufficient adult. Without it Terrence and Evan would have never learned how to properly invoice companies during their freelancing days. And Dana has turned to the web to learn how to cook. They grow up so fast... sniff.

    Relevant links:

    The Wind Down:

    You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.

    Watch on YouTube

    Watch on Facebook

    Subscribe on Google Play Music

    Subscribe on iTunes

    Subscribe on Stitcher

    Subscribe on Pocket Casts

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext file