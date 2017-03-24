We're playing 'Splatoon 2's Global Testfire and you should too

Nintendo marketed the original Splatoon in almost the exact same way -- by giving Wii U owners a small taste of the game's frantic 1990s inspired battlegrounds a few weeks ahead of the title's launch. Unfortunately, this Testfire is just as limited as the original: if you aren't available during the event's short one-hour stints, you're out of luck. At least there are a lot of options. If you miss today's times, you can try again on March 25th at 4am PT (7am ET), 12pm PT (3pm ET) and 8pm PT (11PM ET) and once more on March 26th at 4am PT (7am ET).

Can't do any of those times? Don't worry. We'll be streaming the first session on Facebook Live to give you a preview of what you can expect when the game launches later this year.