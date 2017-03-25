3D-printed cartilage cell implants thrive in baby mice

By adding stem cells to stimulate the cartilage cells' growth, the hydrogel successfully led to human cartilage tissue and even formed blood vessels. Team leader Professor Paul Gatenholm said:

"We now have proof that the 3D printed hydrogel with cells can be implanted. It grows in mice and, in addition, blood vessels have formed in it.

With what we have done, the research has taken a step forward towards someday, we hope, being able to bioprint cells that become body parts for patients. This is how you have to work when it comes to this kind of pioneering activity: one small step at a time. Our results are not a revolution -- but they are a gratifying part of an evolution!"