Nokia's new Android phones will make their way Stateside

Nokia's 3310 stole the show at Mobile World Congress earlier this year, but it wasn't the only device the brand announced at the event. It also debuted a trio of Android phones called the Nokia 6, 5 and 3. Now the company has revealed on Twitter that those three will all be available in the US. We've known for a while that there's a global release on the docket, but this confirms that you'll be able to get your hands on them when the time comes. Nokia also told another Twitter follower that the phone's projected release date is still sometime between April and June.
The phones were designed by HMD Global, the company's exclusive licensee for mobile devices. They run the stock version of Android Nougat with no third-party skins or apps to clutter the home screen. Among the three, Nokia 6 is the largest with its 5.5-inch display. It's also the priciest: one will set you back roughly $247, while the Nokia 5 and 3 will cost you around $200 and $147, respectively. We got the chance to take them for a spin in February -- make sure to read our experience with the devices if you're interested in buying one.
