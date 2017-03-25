Nokia's new Android phones will make their way Stateside

Nokia's 3310 stole the show at Mobile World Congress earlier this year, but it wasn't the only device the brand announced at the event. It also debuted a trio of Android phones called the Nokia 6, 5 and 3. Now the company has revealed on Twitter that those three will all be available in the US. We've known for a while that there's a global release on the docket, but this confirms that you'll be able to get your hands on them when the time comes. Nokia also told another Twitter follower that the phone's projected release date is still sometime between April and June.