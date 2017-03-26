DirecTV plans to air 25 MLB games in 4K

If you're looking for more 4K sports to justify your shiny new TV, you may be in luck. DirecTV is gearing up for its second season of broadcasting MLB games in 4K, and this year you'll have a fairly wide range of games to watch in exceptional. You can watch as many 25 baseball games during the regular 2017 season, starting with the Cubs versus the Cardinals on April 4th -- there will be five in April alone. As you might expect, though, you'll have to jump through a few hoops to see last blade of astroturf on the field.