'NBA Jam' creator talks about Midway's little-known history

Other insights? The original NFL Blitz was initially poised to be more violent (you could kick players while they were down) until some animations were cut to get the league's approval. Also, while the 2012 Blitz reboot was ultimately disappointing to Turmell, he notes that the team had "toyed" with making it a free-to-play multiplayer game that might have made it better.

Turmell also points out that, in some ways, the game industry hasn't changed as much as you think. To him, arcade games and mobile games (his current focus) "perfectly match" each other. They're easy to get into, are often difficult to master, and revolve around short bursts of action in return for a little cash. The biggest change is simply the resources you need to make a hit. While small game teams can still shine, you usually need hundreds of people to crank out a blockbuster.