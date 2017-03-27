SpaceX prepares to reuse the first rocket it landed on a barge

SpaceX has a lot riding on the mission, seeing as it'll prove that its Falcon 9 rockets truly are reusable. It's been working on the technology for quite some, as it will save NASA and companies sending payloads to space a lot of money. The first company to take a chance on SpaceX's booster is Luxembourg-based communications satellite owner SES S.A. In fact, Thursday's launch will ferry an SES-10 satellite into geostationary orbit to deliver direct-to-home broadcasting, broadband and mobile services in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

We'll let you know more about the launch once we hear more, but as always, it could be delayed due to weather issues and other factors. For now, check out NASA Spaceflight if you want to read up on the test fire's technical details.