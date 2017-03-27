This time-lapse cell division film is not CGI

The team didn't just grab off-the-shelf equipment. "It was done with a custom-designed microscope based on the 'infinity optical design' " that's not available from any manufacturer, he said in the YouTube description. Chee also built the LEDs and optics used to film it, and sat the whole thing on an anti-vibration table. The final shot depended on numerous other variables like "the ambient temperature during shooting, the time at which the eggs were collected, the type of water used," and other factors, he said.

Whatever, the final result is so bizarre it almost looks fake -- the first few divisions rip the cells into smaller pieces through what looks actual voodoo. In a future video, Chee hopes to capture the next stage, in which the egg becomes an actual, wiggling tadpole. In the meantime, you can check out his channel to see other time lapse videos, including one called "Don't watch this video if you're scared of spiders."