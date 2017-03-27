Uber resumes self-driving car tests following crash

The company hasn't said exactly why it's resuming so quickly. We've reached out and will let you know if it can provide more details. However, the initial reports surrounding the crash suggest that there wasn't much Uber could have done. The company's Volvo XC90 test mule was knocked on its side after another driver failed to yield -- autonomous vehicles are certainly supposed to react to human drivers, but there's no guarantee that they can always respond to someone ignoring the rules.