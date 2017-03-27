Show More Results

Image credit: Chris Large
What's on TV: 'Planet Earth II,' 'Review,' 'Legion' and 'Walking Dead' finale

Also: 'Mafia III' DLC, 'MLB The Show 17,' ;Hidden Figures' and the Final Four.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Chris Large

This week it's time to pick up some new demo material for your Ultra HD television, since Planet Earth II is available in 4K and HDR. Other than that it's a big week for finales, with Legion and The Walking Dead wrapping up their most recent seasons and my personal favorite Review calls it a series. For gamers, MLB The Show 17 arrives, along with new DLC for Mafia III.

On streaming, critically acclaimed film Hidden Figures is available on video on-demand and the last two Fast & Furious movies are available on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Hulu and Netflix also have new series, with Harlots, 13 Reasons Why, Bordertown, Five Came Back and Trailer Park Boys between them. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • Hidden Figures (VOD)
  • Planet Earth II (4K)
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (4K, 3D)
  • Patriots Day (4K)
  • Silence
  • The Handmaiden
  • Furious 7 (4K)
  • Fast & Furious 6 (4K)
  • A Monster Calls
  • The Smurfs (4K)
  • Blow-Up (Criterion)
  • Why Him?
  • The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series - A New Frontier, Episode 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Mafia III: Faster, Baby DLC (PC, PS4)
  • MLB The Show 17 (PS4)
  • APB Reloaded (PS4 - 3/31)
  • Anoxemia (PS4, Xbox One)
  • RBI Baseball 17 (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Fated: The Silent Oath (PS VR)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PS4)
  • Punch Club (PS4, Xbox One)

Monday

  • The Voice, NBC, 8PM
  • 24: Legacy, Fox, 8PM
  • Dancing With The Stars, ABC, 8PM
  • Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8PM
  • Young & Hungry, Freeform, 8PM
  • Man With a Plan, CBS, 8:30PM
  • Baby Daddy, Freeform, 8:30PM
  • Superior Donuts, CBS, 9PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9PM
  • APB, Fox, 9PM
  • Cold Case Files, A&E, 9PM
  • The Twins, Freeform, 9PM
  • The Great Indoors, CBS, 9:30PM
  • Rock and a Hard Place, HBO, 10PM
  • Scorpion, CBS, 10PM
  • The Breaks, VH1, 10PM
  • Bates Motel, A&E, 10PM
  • Taken, NBC, 10PM
  • Quantico, ABC, 10PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Tuesday

  • The Mindy Project, Hulu, 3AM
  • Jo Koy: Live from Seattle, Netflix, 3AM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8PM
  • The Flash, CW, 8PM
  • New Girl, Fox, 8PM
  • The Game of Dating (season finale), TV One, 8PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
  • The Fosters, Freeform, 8PM
  • The Mick, Fox, 8:30PM
  • Bones (series finale), Fox, 9PM
  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9PM
  • The Challenge, MTV, 9PM
  • Switched at Birth, Freeform, 9PM
  • Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
  • Outsiders, WGN, 9PM
  • Trial & Error, NBC, 9 & 9:30PM
  • The Americans, FX, 10PM
  • The Partner, CNBC, 10PM
  • People Icons (season finale), ABC, 10PM
  • Rebel (series premiere), BET, 10PM
  • The Detour, TBS, 10PM
  • Cosplay Melee, Syfy, 10PM
  • Stranded with a Million Dollars, MTV, 10PM
  • Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10PM
  • Imposters, Bravo, 10PM
  • Detroiters, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Wednesday

  • The Path, Hulu, 3AM
  • Harlots (series premiere), Hulu, 3AM
  • Shots Fired, Fox, 8PM
  • Blindspot, NBC, 8PM
  • Catfish, MTV, 8PM
  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8PM
  • Arrow, CW, 8PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8PM
  • Imaginary Mary (series premiere), ABC, 8:30PM
  • Are You the One: All Star Challenge, MTV, 9PM
  • Empire, Fox, 9PM
  • Criminal Minds, CBS, 9PM
  • Law & Order, NBC, 9PM
  • The 100, CW, 9PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
  • Major Crimes, TNT, 9PM
  • The Comedy Jam, Comedy Central, 10PM
  • Designated Survivor, ABC, 10PM
  • Chicago Justice, NBC, 10PM
  • Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, CBS, 10PM
  • The Expanse, Syfy, 10PM
  • Nobodies (series premiere), TV Land, 10PM
  • Legion (season finale), FX, 10PM
  • The Quad, BET, 10PM
  • Suits, USA, 10PM
  • Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Spike TV, 10PM
  • Ripper Street, BBC America, 11PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Thursday

  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8PM
  • The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8PM
  • Supernatural, CW, 8PM
  • Powerless, NBC, 8:30PM
  • The Great Indoors, CBS, 8:30PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 9PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 9PM
  • Kicking & Screaming, Fox, 9PM
  • Scandal, ABC, 9PM
  • Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30PM
  • The Amazing Race (season premiere), CBS, 10PM
  • Review with Forrest Macneil (series finale), Comedy Central, 10PM
  • The Catch, ABC, 10PM
  • The Blacklist: Redemption, NBC, 10PM
  • Colony, USA, 10PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Friday

  • 13 Reasons Why (S1), Netflix, 3AM
  • Five Came Back (S1), Netflix, 3AM
  • Bordertown (S1), Netflix, 3AM
  • Trailer Park Boys (S11), Netflix, 3AM
  • Dinotrux (S4), Netflix, 3AM
  • The Discovery, Netflix, 3AM
  • Tangled: The Series, Disney, 7:30PM
  • The Originals, CW, 8PM
  • Grimm (series finale), NBC, 8PM
  • Dr. Ken (season finale), ABC, 8:30PM
  • Disgraced, Showtime, 9PM
  • Tattoo Age, Viceland, 9PM
  • Sleepy Hollow (season finale), Fox, 9PM
  • Robert Klein Still Can't Stop His Leg, Starz, 10PM
  • Vice, HBO, 11PM
  • Animals., HBO, 11:30PM

Saturday

  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: South Carolina vs. Georgia, CBS, 7PM
  • NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four: Oregon vs. North Carolina, CBS, 8:49PM
  • Fatal Defense, Lifetime, 8PM
  • Samurai Jack, Cartoon Network, 11PM

Sunday

  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3AM
  • The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Showtime, 8PM
  • Top Gear, BBC America, 8PM
  • Once Upon a Time, ABC, 8PM
  • The Missing (season finale), Starz, 8PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 8PM
  • Sunday Night Baseball: Cubs/Cardinals, ESPN, 8:30PM
  • Making History, Fox, 8:30PM
  • Home Fires (season premiere), PBS, 9PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9PM
  • Time After Time, ABC 9PM
  • Big Little Lies (season finale), HBO, 9PM
  • Madam Secretary, CBS, 9PM
  • The Walking Dead (season finale), AMC, 9PM
  • Black Sails (series finale), Starz, 9PM
  • Homeland, Showtime, 9PM
  • The Last Man on Earth, Fox, 9:30PM
  • Into the Badlands, AMC, 10PM
  • American Crime, ABC, 10PM
  • Feud: Bette and Joan , FX, 10PM
  • Shades of Blue, NBC, 10PM
  • Billions, Showtime, 10PM
  • Trapped, Viceland, 10PM
  • Girls, HBO, 10PM
  • Talking Dead (season finale), AMC, 11PM
  • Crashing, HBO, 10:30PM

