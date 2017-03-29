Bioware: Expect 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' support info Tuesday

The latest installment of Mass Effect is here, but so far, Andromeda doesn't look like it's a high point for the series. A Metacritic score in the 70s puts it well below earlier games that all rate in the 90s, as concerns have been raised over facial animations, squad combat, game-breaking glitches, character romance options and more. Tonight, Bioware tweeted a message from the team behind the game, confirming that feedback is "an important part of our ongoing support of the game," and promised to share its "immediate" plans on Tuesday, April 4th.
A message from the @masseffect Andromeda team: pic.twitter.com/PRyeZFBzmT— BioWare (@bioware) March 30, 2017
There aren't any details yet regarding exactly what will be addressed, but Bioware says developers are"listening, working around the clock to gather information and plan out solutions to improve and build on Mass Effect: Andromeda." The game's lead designer also tweeted about various issues the team is working on for upcoming patches but hasn't provided a timeframe.
This all feels like deja vu after the disappointing launch and subsequent patching process for No Man's Sky, but with a bigger budget game. We'll check back on Tuesday to hear about the incoming fixes, but with options like Horizon Zero Dawn and Zelda out there, it's hard to know if players will wait around to see the game we were expecting and hoping for.