Bioware: Expect 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' support info Tuesday

There aren't any details yet regarding exactly what will be addressed, but Bioware says developers are"listening, working around the clock to gather information and plan out solutions to improve and build on Mass Effect: Andromeda." The game's lead designer also tweeted about various issues the team is working on for upcoming patches but hasn't provided a timeframe.

This all feels like deja vu after the disappointing launch and subsequent patching process for No Man's Sky, but with a bigger budget game. We'll check back on Tuesday to hear about the incoming fixes, but with options like Horizon Zero Dawn and Zelda out there, it's hard to know if players will wait around to see the game we were expecting and hoping for.