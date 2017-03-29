Google's official calendar app is finally ready for your iPad

Google Calendar for iOS can be exceptionally useful if you're tired of Apple's stock scheduler, but there has always been one inescapable catch: it's only designed for iPhones... or rather, it was. Two years later, Google has updated Calendar to add iPad support. Yes, you can finally jot down appointments and set goals while taking advantage of your Apple tablet's larger canvas. That's the only major update on deck right now, but there are promises of more in the pipeline.