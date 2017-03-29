Show More Results

ICYMI: SpaceX's rocket re-launch and a universal wireless charger

Plus, life imitating CGI.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Gadgetry
Today on In Case You Missed It: We take a look at SpaceX's plan to see if its rockets are really reusable. Tomorrow the company plans to send the first Falcon 9 rocket that successfully landed on its floating barge back into orbit where it will deploy a telecommunications satellite. Be sure to bring some popcorn. It's also time to get (milli)amped! The Juiced battery system uses wirelessly-charged 1500mAh power packs and a universal, tethered base station to charge up to 6 mobile devices at once. Squad goals!

As always, please share any interesting tech or science videos you find by using the #ICYMI hashtag on Twitter for @terrortola.

