Microsoft's best Surface Book finally comes to the UK

If all of this sounds up your alley, you can pre-order it today ahead of its release on April 20th. Microsoft says the updated Surface Book will also be coming to Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. Just be prepared to spend big -- the standard model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD will set you back £2,249 in Britain. If money is no object, you can bump it up to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for £2,699, or 16GB of RAM and a 1TB drive for £3,149. Oh, and if you're wondering, there's still no word on when the Surface Studio will be launching in the UK. Boo.