Microsoft's best Surface Book finally comes to the UK

Better late than never.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
25m ago in Gadgetry
Five months after its grand reveal, Microsoft's Surface Book with Performance Base is finally coming to the UK. Why it's taken so long to cross the pond isn't clear, but never mind -- it'll do until the Surface Book 2 comes along. If you need a reminder, this is the most powerful Surface to date, packing an Intel Core i7 processor and a detachable, 13.5-inch touchscreen. The updated components are in the base, however (hence the name). Prise it open and you'll find an Nvidia FeForce GTX 965M with 2GB of GDDR5 memory, and enough battery to last you 16 (yes, 16) hours.

If all of this sounds up your alley, you can pre-order it today ahead of its release on April 20th. Microsoft says the updated Surface Book will also be coming to Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. Just be prepared to spend big -- the standard model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD will set you back £2,249 in Britain. If money is no object, you can bump it up to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for £2,699, or 16GB of RAM and a 1TB drive for £3,149. Oh, and if you're wondering, there's still no word on when the Surface Studio will be launching in the UK. Boo.

