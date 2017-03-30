A week with Fujifilm's GFX 50S medium-format mirrorless camera

I wish the GFX 50S supported 4K video though, especially since that's a feature we're now seeing even on lower-end cameras. Instead, recording here is limited to 720p and 1080p at 24, 25 and 30 frames per second. While the 51.4-megapixel sensor helps create a crisper image then, it still feels like Fujifilm could have done buyers a favor by future-proofing it. Still, video has never been the company's strongest suit, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that even this medium-format mirrorless beast falls short in that regard.

Thankfully for Fuji, the GFX 50S makes up for its video shortcomings with some terrific stills. And given that the camera is geared toward professional photographers after all, I have a feeling the GFX 50S won't have any shortage of suitors.