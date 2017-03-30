Microsoft has its own version of the Samsung Galaxy S8

As you might expect, the customized S8 will come loaded with Microsoft's apps and services like Office, OneDrive, Outlook and Cortana. It's interesting that Microsoft's virtual assistant would be included given that these two new handsets are the big debut of Samsung's Bixby. However, if you're going to go through the trouble of a special version, it makes sense to add that in, too.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that the customization would be available on both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. When the Microsoft Edition handsets are first connected to WiFi, all of the custom software is downloaded and installed. While the regular versions of the Galaxy S8 already includes Office apps, the alternate edition apparently tacks on Outlook and Cortana. We've reached out to both Microsoft and Samsung for clarification on the details and we'll update this post when we hear back.