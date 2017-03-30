Watch SpaceX relaunch the first rocket it landed on a barge (update: it was a success)

SpaceX is getting ready for one historic flight. The private space corporation has announced on Twitter that all systems are ready for today's launch -- the weather seems to be cooperating, as well. In 60 minutes or so (around 6:30PM Eastern), we might see the company send the first rocket it landed on an ocean platform back to space. It's the first orbital mission ever to use a recovered rocket and will prove that Falcon 9 truly is reusable. The flight will ferry the SES-10 communications satellite to orbit, so it can provide broadband and mobile services in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America. You can watch the event unfold through the company's live broadcast after the break.