ICYMI: Moving arms with thought and painting faces with light

Today on In Case You Missed It: A quadriplegic man can now move his right arm thanks to the miracles of modern science. No, not like that. A team of doctors from the Cleveland Functional Electrical Stimulation center bridged the gap in his severed spine with a brain control interface and a "functional electrical stimulation" system allowing him to move his right arm. He still doesn't have a sense of touch but at least he can scratch his nose.

We also take a look at new media artist Nobumichi Asai's latest work, a motion-tracking projector that paints its target's face and hands with digital designs. It's a more advanced version of what Asai set up for Lady Gaga for her David Bowie tribute. The system runs at 1000 frames per second and boasts a sub-10 millisecond lag time.

