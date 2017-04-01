Expect to see BlackBerry's name (and tech) on more devices

On the company's earnings call, CEO John Chen said (via Seeking Alpha) that "We are now expanding to the next phase of our licensing program. This will focus on a broader set of endpoints. What this might mean, and I make no promise, is that you may soon see a BlackBerry tablet, and it will also extend to cobranded handset with IoT and Enterprise of Things to EoT devices. These endpoints will run our software and security features and be cobranded Secure by BlackBerry."

The exec was careful not to promise anything, but it's clear where the company is going. With connected devices spreading throughout homes and offices, it feels the BlackBerry name and technology still provides a level of comfort and security. Wherever those smart devices go, a BlackBerry-branded and powered device could follow. The example Chen used was with medical devices, saying that "companies providing medical monitoring devices must protect health data on the device, guarantee it connects securely to the healthcare system, and most importantly ensure that it cannot be hacked, BlackBerry Secure helps solve this triple threat."

Add in the well-received KEYone that's due to launch later this month, and Chen's plan to remake the company looks like it might be moving in the right direction.