Google tweaks the Pixel C's interface to match its smartphones

The rest of the tweaks here are meant to unify the interface with Google's own Pixel smartphone. That means rounded app icons abound for Google's own apps as well as third-party offerings that have updated their look. There's no more "all apps" button at the bottom of the tablet screen; instead, you'll swipe up from the bottom of the screen to see every app you have installed.

The last notable change is that the Pixel's weather and date widget is now in the top right corner of the screen. The Google search bar is gone, replaced by the "G" logo in the top left that you can tap or swipe across to get to the search app. Unfortunately, in classic Android tablet fashion, tapping that new weather widget brings you to a weather page that's only viewable in portrait mode -- super annoying if you have your tablet docked to its keyboard in landscape mode.

The update has been available to those installed in the Android beta program for a while now, but it should be available to all users as of today. Go over to the settings app and check the "about" menu for the system update.