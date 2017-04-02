Soccer icon Maradona threatens to sue Konami

You may have been excited to see sports legend Diego Maradona in Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer 2017, but the superstar himself is... less than thrilled. Maradona has threatened to sue Konami for allegedly using his likeness in the game without permission. We've reached out to Konami for its side of the conversation, but it's reasonable to presume that this could get messy if a lawsuit goes ahead. That seems likely when Maradona's lawyer, Matias Morla, has vowed to "crack down" on the PES2017 developer.