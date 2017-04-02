Tesla's SUV demand is catching up to its sedan

The kicker: the gap might have been even narrower in ideal conditions. Tesla notes that there were "severe" Model X part shortages in the first two months of 2017, and that it just didn't have the time to ship every last example to customers in the period. To put it another way: expect a big bump in Model X numbers during the spring.

As it stands, this was still a banner quarter for Tesla. The company's rapidly increasing production goals led it to set yet another delivery record, with 69 percent more EVs trading hands versus a year earlier. With that said, there's just a few months to go before Tesla starts Model 3 production. However well the Model S and X are doing right now, they're going to seem like small potatoes before long.