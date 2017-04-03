ESPN's new Apple TV app behaves like your cable box

The refreshed app now has a collection of curated on-demand video from both studio shows like 30 for 30 as well as sporting events like the X Games. Interface tweaks also help you browse clips by the channel or sport if you're looking for something specific.

By itself, the upgrade isn't likely to have you rushing to subscribe to conventional TV service if you're a cord-cutter. However, ESPN is betting that internet-first content will give you a reason to check out the app when you'd otherwise reach for your regular TV remote. The app will give authenticated TV users partial access to the Chicago Bears-themed We the Fans miniseries on April 9th, two days before it its broadcast date. While ESPN may be hesitant to embrace the future and offer internet-only streaming, it at least acknowledges that you shouldn't always have to wait for a broadcast.