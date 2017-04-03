Google gives devs a way to prove they can build fast mobile sites

"Through codifying best practice in mobile site development, we hope to improve the general standard of mobile design and speed, and make it easier to find the best talent," wrote Chris Hohorst, Google's head of mobile site transformation, in a blog post today.

Sure, it's just a small certification, but it'll make it easier for potential clients to find developers who can build them AMP-ready sites. While AMP has earned its fair share of criticism -- to some, it seems like Google is trying to obfuscate where articles really come from with its own links -- the company has been slowly addressing complaints. For example, it recently added the ability to share original URLs instead of needlessly hiding them.