Using the Google WiFi app, you can tell your Google WiFi to shut down at specific times in your daily schedule, like "Bedtime" or "Homework." When the time comes, the router will pause the internet just for the devices you tell it to, making sure that keeping your kids off the internet won't stop you from working.

Of course, Apple's routers already have a way to set up time limits, but you need to use desktop software to make it happen. Google's new WiFi feature is available today and should make it easier to set up a schedule if you need force yourself to put down the Snapchat at night. Sleep well!