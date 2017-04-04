Amazon Prime will replace Twitter to stream Thursday NFL games

Unnamed sources put the price tag for the package at $50 million, up from the $10 million Twitter paid. Of course, fans can also watch games via CBS, NBC, Verizon or just watching on cable TV. Amazon reportedly beat out Twitter, along with Facebook and YouTube, for the rights to stream the games.

While Amazon confirmed the deal is in place, Senior VP Jeff Blackburn told the WSJ that "We're focused on bringing our customers what they want to watch, Prime members want the NFL."