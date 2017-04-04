Your kid's 'accidental' Amazon app spending will be refunded soon

"This case demonstrates what should be a bedrock principal for all companies -- you must get customers' consent before you charge them," the acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection Thomas B. Pahl said in a statement. "Consumers affected by Amazon's practices can now be compensated for charges they didn't expect or authorize."

The FTC says that details about the refund program (which Amazon will operate) will be revealed shortly. We've reached out to Amazon for more information about when exactly that will start and will update this post should it arrive.